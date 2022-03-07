Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 299,888 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $18.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
