Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 299,888 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

