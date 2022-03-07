SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,436 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

