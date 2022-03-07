Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

