Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
