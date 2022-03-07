Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,776,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. 19,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.