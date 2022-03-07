SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post $11.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOPH opened at $11.76 on Monday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

