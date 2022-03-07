SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 823,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SOPH stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

