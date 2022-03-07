SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 823,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
A number of analysts have commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
SOPH stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.