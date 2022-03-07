Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.61 and a 200-day moving average of $375.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

