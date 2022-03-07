S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $486.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $520.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.00.

SPGI opened at $402.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $327.31 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

