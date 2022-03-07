Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOV opened at $2.40 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

