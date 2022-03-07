SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $275,940.52 and $127,142.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

