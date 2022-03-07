SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,409.33 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,090,351 coins and its circulating supply is 10,848,167 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

