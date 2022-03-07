SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,468. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

