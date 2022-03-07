SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.62

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

