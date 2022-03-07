SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.60

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.