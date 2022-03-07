SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,984,366 shares.The stock last traded at $59.63 and had previously closed at $59.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

