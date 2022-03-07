Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.15

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.