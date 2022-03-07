SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $543.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $429,299.96 and approximately $543.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.07 or 0.99948726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00075468 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00228157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00139527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00030909 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

