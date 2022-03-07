Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.66

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.66 and last traded at $145.66, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.05.

SPXSF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

