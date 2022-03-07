Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.80. 51,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,674. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

