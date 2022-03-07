Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,240. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.