Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $232.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $127.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.