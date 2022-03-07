Sportradar Group AG’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SRAD opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

