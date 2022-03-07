Sportradar Group AG’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
SRAD opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
