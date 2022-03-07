Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.27.
A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.98. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
