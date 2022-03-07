Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.54

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.