Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.54

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.46.
About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
