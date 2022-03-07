Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.