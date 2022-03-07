Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.89. 2,037,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,201. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,487,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

