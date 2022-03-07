Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,302,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.