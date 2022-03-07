SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 2.8%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$63.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72.

Get SRG Mining alerts:

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.