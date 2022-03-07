SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 2.8%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock has a market cap of C$63.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72.
About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)
