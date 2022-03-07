Stacy Peterson Sells 80 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $10,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,505. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.