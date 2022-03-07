Stacy Peterson Sells 80 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $10,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,505. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
