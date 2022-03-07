Starlink Market Capitalization Achieves $135.83 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Starlink has a market cap of $135.83 million and $15.60 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starlink has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

