STASIS EURO Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.08 million and $7.95 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

