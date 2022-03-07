State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.33 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $227.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

