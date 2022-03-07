State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

GLPI opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.58%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

