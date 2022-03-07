State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

