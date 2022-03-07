State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 12,459 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

