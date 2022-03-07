State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

