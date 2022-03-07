State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,035 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

VRTX opened at $238.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

