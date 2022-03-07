State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,630. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.