Stealth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,803.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $5,803.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012828 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

