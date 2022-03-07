Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.25

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

