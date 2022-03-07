Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.21. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 102,627 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

