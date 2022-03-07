Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.21. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 102,627 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63.
Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.