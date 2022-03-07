Stem (STEM) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stem to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

This table compares Stem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.02 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $23.80 million -7.52

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 100 599 955 20 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 301.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 72.05%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

