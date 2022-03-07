Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sterling Check in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $22.49 on Monday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after buying an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

