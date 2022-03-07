stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

