Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at €16.68 ($18.74), but opened at €16.00 ($17.98). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.01 ($17.99), with a volume of 973 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.97 and its 200-day moving average is €22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.