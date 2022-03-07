Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at €16.68 ($18.74), but opened at €16.00 ($17.98). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.01 ($17.99), with a volume of 973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.97 and its 200-day moving average is €22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.