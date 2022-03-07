Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

