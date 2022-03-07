Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

CNQ traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

