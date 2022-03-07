Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.35% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.79. 25,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,027. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,845 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

