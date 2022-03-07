Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$24.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.
ERF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 258,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,879. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.75.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
