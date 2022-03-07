Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$23.62 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

